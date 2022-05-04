Miami County farms will welcome visitors from across the region Saturday and Sunday, May 7 and 8, for a look at rural life in Eastern Kansas.
The Miami County Spring Farm Tour, which takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, offers an inside look at farm life with interactive educational opportunities set within the region’s natural beauty, according to a news release from the Miami County Economic Development office.
The tour is free and consists of 14 farm stops, including three new additions:
Better Equine Ranch
This family-run operation is passionate about agriculture and livestock. Visitors will get an educational look at their forage, horses, cattle, goats, chickens, turkeys and stock dogs.
Grace Heritage Dairy
The Nubian Dairy goats that live at Grace Heritage provide raw milk that is sold and turned into handmade goat cheese. Visitors can meet and play with the goats while learning about the care needed to keep them happy and healthy.
Hill-Arius Acres
The family behind Hill-Arius Acres is dedicated to creating high quality milk products along with growing a variety of other products. Visitors will enjoy their time on the farm while getting an informational look into dairy goats, chickens, microgreens and combed honey.
The farm tour offers families an opportunity to spend time outdoors enjoying the more rural aspects of Miami County, according to the release. Each site offers educational activities. Animals range from alpacas to Hereford cattle and bison. Most stops offer picnic and rest area amenities. Those on the lookout for the perfect photo should keep an eye out for selfie stations.
Each stop is committed to following local health protocols. As a result, a farm may be unexpectedly closed for the weekend. Each farm will have cleaning and safety supplies on hand, according to the release.
Returning to the tour this year is a digital scavenger hunt. Registration is free. Participants should look for the QR Code at each location or find it on the tour website, www.MiCoFarmTour.com. As visitors explore the farms, they will be asked to solve a clue leading them to identify something special at each location. By snapping a picture and uploading it to the app, families can enter for door prizes at each site.
Weather plays a big role in the weekend, so visitors are encouraged to watch the forecast. Warmer weather may limit the activity level of some animals, so visitors may want to schedule those stops earlier in their day.
Several stops will have products for sale that may require refrigeration, so participants are encouraged to bring a cooler. Products include cheese, pecans, fresh vegetables, honey, wine and several types of meat.
For more information about the farm tour, or to receive a map of the sites, call (913) 294-4045. The tour’s website, www.MICOFarmTour.com, features a map of the sites and information about their location.
The farms participating on the tour are:
Better Equine Ranch
- 29545 Pleasant Valley Road
Five Mile Farms
- 39485 New Lancaster Road
Grace Heritage Dairy
- 40681 Hedge Lane
Hill-Arius Acres
- 30842 Indianapolis Road
Isinglass Estate Winery
- 16241 W 381st St.
Little Farm on the Hill
- 500 State Hospital Drive
Madd House Hill
- 16030 W. 311th St.
Miami Purebred Herefords
- 36140 Victory Road
Prothe’s Pecans
- 33850 Victory Road
Silver Lining Herefords
- 8435 W 295th St.
Stonehaven Bison Ranch LLC
- 32846 Block Road
Timber View Farm Alpacas
- 14713 W 311th St.
Whispering Elm Farm
- 27017 Waverly Road
Wildwood Outdoor Education Center
7095 W 399th St.
