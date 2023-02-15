230215_mr_sc_annual_report_01

Hillsdale Watershed and conservation district staff members worked with high school students in 2022 to survey Rock Creek to monitor the quality of streams in the Hillsdale Watershed.

 Submitted photo

Lesley Rigney, Hillsdale Watershed Restoration Protection Strategy (WRAPS) Coordinator, started the year off by meeting with many producers in the watershed and working with her colleagues to plan numerous events for the year.

In April, Hillsdale Watershed and conservation district staff took Gardner Edgerton High School students to Rock Creek to monitor the quality of our streams in the Hillsdale Watershed. The students surveyed Rock Creek for aquatic insects, measured streamflow, and tested nutrients and oxygen.

