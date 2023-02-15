Lesley Rigney, Hillsdale Watershed Restoration Protection Strategy (WRAPS) Coordinator, started the year off by meeting with many producers in the watershed and working with her colleagues to plan numerous events for the year.
In April, Hillsdale Watershed and conservation district staff took Gardner Edgerton High School students to Rock Creek to monitor the quality of our streams in the Hillsdale Watershed. The students surveyed Rock Creek for aquatic insects, measured streamflow, and tested nutrients and oxygen.
The conservation district also hosted Earth Day events for Louisburg, Paola and Osawatomie fifth-graders where speakers came to present about Earth Day topics.
Rigney hosted a passenger van tour of the Hillsdale Watershed for the Marais Des Cygnes Regional Advisory Committee in May that showcased some of the successes and also some of the challenges in the watershed.
Conservation district staff assisted with Picnic on the Prairie, which was an event at the Reed farm in rural Miami County showcasing David Wayne Reed’s feature film, land and flower and the family’s remnant prairie.
Kaitlin Knauss took over Rigney’s role as watershed coordinator in July, which also started a new three-year grant with Kansas Watershed Restoration Protect Strategy administered through Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).
This grant provides continued funding to producers and landowners to achieve improved water quality through best management practices.
Knauss attended many meetings in the fall and met with many producers in the watershed. She assisted with the conservation district’s first Native Plant Sale in September on the Paola Square, where 1,000 locally sourced native plants were sold.
The conservation district staff in conjunction with Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and Farm Services Agency (FSA) hosted a customer appreciation event in October at the office. Kaitlin hosted a Hillsdale WRAPS Stakeholder Leadership Team Meeting in September, and 62 Gardner Edgerton High School students participated in stream surveying Rock Creek and at Brown Wetland in the watershed.
Hillsdale WRAPS grants awarded $43,725 to producers in 2022 for on-the-ground conservation on 1,797 acres in the watershed. Some acres had multiple best management practices including 1,670 acres of cover crops seeded and 479 new acres of no-till. Nutrient management payments included Haney soil tests and subsurface application of phosphorus on 1,069 acres.
In 2023, the Hillsdale Watershed is hoping to continue that momentum with new grant-funded projects with an emphasis on livestock practices and the expansion of education and outreach programs.
