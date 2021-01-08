Applications are now available for local farmers and ranchers interested in participating in the 18th annual Miami County Spring Farm Tour.
The 2021 Spring Farm Tour is scheduled to take place Saturday, May 8, and Sunday, May 9.
More than 1,000 people annually participate in the tour, with most sites having 500 to 750 visitors throughout the weekend.
Tour stops must be willing to host visitors Saturday, May 8, and Sunday, May 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to a news release.
Applications for the family-oriented event are available now through the Miami County Economic Development office or online at www.MiCoFarmTour.com. Applications are due back by noon, Jan. 29.
The tour offers families an opportunity to spend time outdoors enjoying the more rural aspects of Miami County. Always coinciding with Mother’s Day weekend, the event provides free activities to celebrate the holiday, according to the release.
Each site is encouraged to offer activities for the whole family with an emphasis on providing an educational component for visitors.
The self-guided tour celebrates the county’s diversity and highlights local farm products found on the back roads of Miami County, according to the release.
Past stops have included horse stables, vineyards, goats, cattle and flower, vegetable and fruit farms. Participating farm sites must be able to provide proof of insurance coverage, according to the release.
For more information about the Miami County Spring Farm Tour, or to receive an application, call (913) 294-4045 or visit www.MiCoFarmTour.com.
