The Miami County Conservation District office is located inside the USDA Service Center building at 100 Angela St. in Paola.

Miami County landowners who wish to implement conservation practices on their land in order to address soil health, water quality, wildlife habitat and other natural resource concerns should contact the Miami County Conservation District before March 31 to make an application for possible funding.

Potential practices eligible for incentive payments include terraces, underground outlet terraces, grassed waterways, diversions, brush management for pasture renovations, seeding down cropland for pasture/hayland use, nutrient management, interior cross fence for rotational grazing, riparian area protection, and alternate water supply protects, according to a news release from Miami County Conservation District Manager Keri Harris.

