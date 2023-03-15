Miami County landowners who wish to implement conservation practices on their land in order to address soil health, water quality, wildlife habitat and other natural resource concerns should contact the Miami County Conservation District before March 31 to make an application for possible funding.
Potential practices eligible for incentive payments include terraces, underground outlet terraces, grassed waterways, diversions, brush management for pasture renovations, seeding down cropland for pasture/hayland use, nutrient management, interior cross fence for rotational grazing, riparian area protection, and alternate water supply protects, according to a news release from Miami County Conservation District Manager Keri Harris.
The district can’t pay for repair work, only new construction. Many pasture projects have a 40-acre minimum requirement. The district also offers cost share assistance to repair failing septic systems, according to the release.
All landowners with potential projects are encouraged to contact the conservation office to make an application. All funds are allocated directly to county conservation districts through the Kansas Water Plan fund.
Applications are ranked using local soil health and watershed health-related criteria and are then approved by the KDA Division of Conservation, according to the release.
Applications are available online at miamicountycd.com and at the USDA Service Center, 100 Angela Street, suite 3, Paola; during normal business hours; 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
