In anticipation of calving season, K-State’s Department of Animal Sciences and Industry, along with K-State Research and Extension faculty and staff, are planning a series of calving schools to help boost producers’ chances of a successful year.
The Marais des Cygnes District, Frontier District, Johnson County and Douglas County Extension offices will be hosting one of these calving schools on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, according to a news release.
The program will be hosted at Celebration Hall, 220 W. 17th St., on the Franklin County Fairgrounds in Ottawa.
The event will kick off with a sponsored meal at 6 p.m., followed by presentations starting at 6:30 p.m.
There is no cost to attend, but interested persons are asked to pre-register by contacting the Marais des Cygnes District office in Paola at (913) 294-4306 or sending an email to Katelyn Barthol at kbarth25@ksu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.