The Agriculture Council of America (ACA) will host National Agriculture Day on Tuesday, March 21, and Miami County, along with communities across the country, are encouraged to continue to help celebrate the importance of farmers and the food they produce.
It’s a special year because it’s the 50th anniversary of Ag Day, which began in 1973. This year’s theme is “Growing a Climate for Tomorrow.”
On March 21, the ACA will host a virtual Ag Day event and events in Washington, DC. Additionally, the ACA will bring college students to Washington “virtually” to deliver the message of Ag Day to the Hill. A core leadership team of college students will attend events in DC, according to a news release.
These events honor National Agriculture Day and mark a nationwide effort to tell the true story of American agriculture and remind citizens that agriculture is a part of all of us. Many agricultural associations, corporations, students and government organizations involved in agriculture are expected to participate, according to the release.
Agriculture is a way of life and a business for many Miami County residents, and, thanks to local agritourism efforts, more and more people are learning about local rural treasures.
Anyone who drives along the highways and rural roads of Miami County and looks out upon the fields of crops and livestock will see that agriculture is alive and well in the local community.
Farmers markets also help local producers share their produce with their fellow Miami County residents.
Information online at www.agday.org describes the importance of agriculture. The website states that as the world population soars, there is even greater demand for the food, fiber and renewable resources produced in the United States.
The National Ag Day program believes that every American should:
Understand how food and fiber products are produced.
Value the essential role of agriculture in maintaining a strong economy.
Appreciate the role agriculture plays in providing safe, abundant and affordable products.
Acknowledge and consider career opportunities in the agriculture, food and fiber industries.
Agriculture provides almost everything we eat, use and wear on a daily basis, and it is increasingly contributing to fuel and other bioproducts. Each year, members of the agricultural industry gather to promote American agriculture. This effort helps educate millions of consumers, according to the site.
For those Americans who can’t understand the value of agriculture in their daily lives, www.agday.org lists some of the key reasons why it’s important to recognize — and celebrate — Ag Day each year:
Increased knowledge of agriculture and nutrition allows individuals to make informed personal choices about diet and health.
Informed citizens will be able to participate in establishing the policies that will support a competitive agricultural industry in this country and abroad.
Employment opportunities exist across the board in agriculture in fields such as farm production, agribusiness management and marketing, agricultural research and engineering, food science, processing and retailing, banking, education, landscape architecture, urban planning, energy and other fields.
Beginning in kindergarten and continuing through 12th grade, all students should receive some systematic instruction about agriculture, according to the site.
Agricultural literacy includes an understanding of agriculture’s history and current economic, social and environmental significance to all Americans. This understanding includes some knowledge of food, fiber production, processing and domestic and international marketing.
The ACA is a nonprofit organization composed of leaders in the agricultural, food and fiber community, dedicating its efforts to increasing the public’s awareness of agriculture’s role in modern society, according to the release.
