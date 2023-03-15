230315_mr_ag_day_key

The Agriculture Council of America (ACA) will host National Agriculture Day on Tuesday, March 21, and Miami County, along with communities across the country, are encouraged to continue to help celebrate the importance of farmers and the food they produce.

It’s a special year because it’s the 50th anniversary of Ag Day, which began in 1973. This year’s theme is “Growing a Climate for Tomorrow.”

