The 76th annual meeting of the Miami County Conservation District will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Paola High School.
The annual meeting will include a brief business session, with a report of district activities in 2022.
Miami County Conservation District-sponsored projects including the Hillsdale WRAPS project, Urban Ag project and the Community Conservation project will all provide year in review recaps. Updates from USDA Farm Service Agency and Natural Resources Conservation Service will both be provided as well as a report from the East Kansas Burn Association, according to a news release.
The business session will also include an election of two individuals to serve a three-year term on the conservation district board. The terms for Lyle Wobker and Mike Guetterman are expiring. Both have agreed to serve another three-year term if elected, according to the release.
The conservation district will also recognize Robert “Bob” Allen on his retirement after 38 years with NRCS as a conservation technician. This recognition will be in place of the annual bankers awards this year, according to the release.
The evening will begin with chili and cinnamon rolls, prepared by the Paola High School cafeteria staff. There is no cost for the public to attend thanks to meeting sponsors. Reservations are requested, and guests are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to be donated to the Paola High School FFA food pantry at the school. To make a reservation, call the office at (913) 294-3751 Ext. 3 or email info@miamicountycd.com by close of business Feb 16.
