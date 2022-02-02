PAOLA — Miami County Conservation District’s 76th annual meeting and dinner will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, at Paola High School, located at 401 Angela St. in Paola.
Some of the meeting’s highlights will include a report of district activities and finances, premiere of Land and Flower short film by David Wayne, and the conservation awards presentation.
This year’s district award winners are Josh Nelson, Wildlife Award; Lucas and Ileana Price, New Farmer Award; and Larry Wobker, Grassland Award.
Dinner will be served at 6 p.m., and those planning to attend are asked to RSVP to the district office at (913) 294-3751, Ext. 3. The office is located at 100 Angela St., Suite 3, in Paola.
The meal, which is sponsored by local banks and businesses, will be provided by Paola High School cooks.
The meeting returns to an in-person format this year after being virtual last year due to the pandemic.
