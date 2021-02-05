PAOLA — Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Miami County Conservation District’s 75th annual meeting will be virtual this year.
Previously, the meeting has accompanied a dinner, usually at Paola High School in January, but this year the meeting will be conducted virtually at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9.
A link to the virtual annual meeting will be available online at www.miamicountycd.com shortly before the date of the meeting, according to the conservation district.
“It is likely we will move our meeting to February even in future years as we now have a ton of end-of-year accounting work given our multiple grants and funding sources,” said Lesley Rigney, district manager.
Landowner awards are still being given out this year, but there are only two categories — soil health and grasslands.
The grassland award winners are Brian and Jennifer Cornett of Fontana and Rick Newton, Marsha Hale and Cheryl Emmot of Poverty Knob Farm in northern Miami County.
The soil health award winners are Jim Meinig, Merle Kaiser, Ron Cutshaw and Richard Palmer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.