Multiple outbreaks of COVID-19 have been reported in meat and poultry processing facilities across the country, and some have been forced to temporarily shut down, making it harder for local grocery stores to keep shelves fully stocked for customers.
The solution for many Miami County residents has been to turn to local farmers to buy their food directly from the source.
“I’m selling to twice as many customers right now,” said Lucas Price of Five Mile Farms north of Louisburg, which sells dry-aged, grass-fed beef, as well as pastured poultry and eggs. “I don’t like COVID-19, but the reality is that the pandemic is probably the best marketing tool for any local producer.”
Price said some of his new customers have expressed excitement about the prospect of purchasing items direct from the producer, but many seem driven by concern caused by the ongoing pandemic.
“There’s a lot of fear,” Price said. “People are giving me deposits today for steers that won’t be delivered to processors until September.”
Price said the entire situation has shed light on an issue he has expressed concerns about before — the fact that only a few large companies seem to have a monopoly on the animal processing industry, and stringent regulations have made it difficult for smaller producers to find local processing options.
“Local processors are booked out until December,” said Price, who typically takes his steers to Paradise Locker Meats in Trimble, Mo.
“It’s not a shortage of animals, there’s a break in the supply chain,” Price said. “We’ve opened up the curtain behind what is already a very dysfunctional food supply chain.”
Price’s beef and poultry have been hot commodities, but his most popular item may actually be his eggs.
“I can’t keep eggs in stock for anything,” Price said. “There’s been none in stock since about mid-March.”
Richie Sinclair of Sinclair Farms in Miami County has seen a similar response with their eggs.
“Our most popular item has without a doubt been our eggs,” Sinclair said. “In fact, we were two weeks out on egg orders shortly after this all started.”
In addition to eggs, Sinclair Farms also offers vegetables, microgreens and other fresh produce.
“We started Sinclair Farms in order to help our community have greater access to high quality, locally produced products,” Sinclair said. “It’s been encouraging throughout this entire ordeal to see so many folks in Miami County turning to the local food producers.”
