The 2022 Miami County Fair poultry Pullorum-Typhoid testing event is set to take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, in the show arena (Building No. 5) at the Miami County Fairgrounds.
The testing event is being held for all Miami County Fair poultry exhibitors, including 4-H and open class, according to a news release from Karla Hightower with the Marais des Cygnes Extension District.
All poultry exhibits except waterfowl and pigeons must be tested for pullorum-typhoid within 90 days prior to show. No testing is available during the fair week because certified testers will not be available, according to the release.
Those who cannot make the testing on July 12 will need to find another way to test their poultry exhibits before the Miami County Fair. The testing on July 12 is open to anyone who is showing poultry at the fair. The testing will be done by the Kansas Department of Agriculture: Division of Animal Health, according to the release.
Hightower said the 2022 Miami County Poultry Show will go on despite the recent outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza that occurred this spring.
“The Kansas Department of Agriculture has produced several fact sheets and brochures to help us navigate the disease while still being able to conduct poultry exhibitions and shows,” Hightower said in the release.
For more information about HPAI: Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, poultry testing and handling, and biosecurity for events, visit the Marais des Cygnes District website at www.maraisdescygnes.k-state.edu/fair/miami-county-fair/index.html.
The Miami County Fair will take place July 23-30.
