Several Miami County farms and agritourism businesses will be greeting visitors from all over this weekend during the annual Fall Farm Tour.
The self-guided tour is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Saturday, Oct. 16, and Sunday, Oct. 17.
Each farm has rules to follow, and those interested in participating in the tour are encouraged to visit the website www.adayonthefarminkansas.com to see which sites are participating.
Participating destinations this year include:
Better Equine Ranch
The Barcus family operate the ranch at 29545 Pleasant Valley Road west of Paola.
Casa Somerset B&B and Organic Farm
Mike and Christine Hursey operate the bed and breakfast at 16315 W. 287th St., east of Paola.
The website is www.casa somerset.com.
They will also be hosting Orange Moon Apothecary and Farm, and Sweet Streams Lavender.
Five Mile Farms
Lucas and Ileana Price operate the farm at 39485 New Lancaster Road east of Fontana.
Isinglass Estate Winery
Brandon and Sarah Vore operate the winery at 16241 W. 381st St. north of La Cygne.
The website is www.isin glassestate.com.
Grace Heritage Dairy
Colton and Sarah Easdon operate the goat dairy farm at 40681 Hedge Lane south of Fontana.
Madd House Hill
John and Cynthia Maddock operate the business at 16030 W. 311th St. east of Paola.
Middle Creek Winery at New Lancaster General Store
Stephen and Kristin Graue operate the store at 36688 New Lancaster Road south of Louisburg.
The website is www.new lancastergeneralstore.com.
Nighthawk Winery
Don and Cathy Warring operate the winery at 16381 W. 343rd St. southeast of Paola.
The website is www.night hawkwines.com.
Prothe’s Pecans
Leland and Slina Prothe operate the business at 33850 Victory Road southeast of Paola.
The website is www.prothespecans.com.
Red Barn Quilts
Cindy and Don Toburen Jr. operate the business at 28116 W. 319th St. southwest of Paola.
Somerset Ridge Vineyard and Winery
Dennis and Cindy Reynolds operate the winery at 29725 Somerset Road east of Paola.
The website is www.som ersetridge.com.
Silver Lining Herefords
Gerald and Marlyn Silvers operate the farm at 8435 W. 295th St. south of Louisburg.
Sunflower Orchards
Lance Hall operates the business at 16905 W. 311th St. east of Paola.
The website is www.sun flowerorchards.com.
Timber View Farm Alpacas
Brad and Becky Ryckert operate the farm at 14713 W. 311th St. east of Paola.
The website is timberviewfarmalpacas.com.
Whispering Elm Farm
Colin and Melissa McDonald operate the farm at 27017 Waverly Road, northwest of Paola.
The website is www.whisperingelmfarm.com.
They will also be hosting Sinclair Farms.
