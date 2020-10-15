Several Miami County farms and agritourism businesses will be greeting visitors from all over this weekend during the annual Fall Farm Tour.
The self-guided tour is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Saturday, Oct. 17, and Sunday, Oct. 18. Participating wineries will open at noon Sunday.
Each farm has COVID-19 rules to follow, and those interested in participating in the tour are encouraged to visit the website www.adayonthefarminkansas.com to see which sites are participating.
Some sites that have participated in the past, such as Better Equine and Timber View Farm Alpacas, will not be participating in this weekend’s tour.
Participating destinations this year include:
Casa Somerset B&B and Organic Farm
Mike and Christine Hursey operate the bed and breakfast at 16315 W. 287th St., east of Paola.
The website is www.casa somerset.com.
They will also be hosting Au Contraire Bakery
Cozy Acres
Laura and Pete Sywenki operate the farm at 10308 W. 263rd St., near Lewis-Young Park in Louisburg.
Five Mile Farms
Lucas and Ileana Price operate the farm at 39485 New Lancaster Road east of Fontana.
Isinglass Estate Winery
Brandon and Sarah Vore operate the winery at 16241 W. 381st St. north of La Cygne.
The website is www.isin glassestate.com.
Madd House Hill
John and Cynthia Maddock operate the business at 16030 W. 311th St. east of Paola.
Miami Purebred Herefords
Scott and Krista Lee operate the farm at 36140 Victory Road southeast of Paola.
Middle Creek Winery at New Lancaster General Store
Stephen and Kristin Graue operate the store at 36688 New Lancaster Road south of Louisburg.
The website is www.new lancastergeneralstore.com.
Nighthawk Winery
Don and Cathy Warring operate the winery at 16381 W. 343rd St. southeast of Paola. Reservations are required.
The website is www.night hawkwines.com.
Prothe’s Pecans
Leland and Slina Prothe operate the business at 33850 Victory Road southeast of Paola.
The website is www.prothespecans.com.
Red Barn Quilts
Cindy and Don Toburen Jr. operate the business at 28116 W. 319th St. southwest of Paola.
Rocking Goat Farms
Michael Amen and Frank Ugolini operate the farm at 37126 New Lancaster Road north of La Cygne.
The website is www.rock inggoatfarms.com.
They will also be hosting Orange Moon Apothecary
Somerset Ridge Vineyard and Winery
Dennis and Cindy Reynolds operate the winery at 29725 Somerset Road east of Paola.
The website is www.somer setridge.com.
Sunflower Orchards
Lance Hall operates the business at 16905 W. 311th St. east of Paola.
The website is www.sun flowerorchards.com.
Sweet Streams Lavender
Joe and Christina Blincoe operate the farm at 12233 W. 223rd St. in Bucyrus
The website is www.sweet streamslavender.com
Terabithia Dairy Goats
Vince and Becky Thorpe operate the business at 30984 Bethel Church Road west of Paola.
They will also be hosting Crawford Queen Bee Farm.
Whispering Elm Farm
Colin and Melissa McDonald operate the farm at 27017 Waverly Road, northwest of Paola.
The website is www.whis peringelmfarm.com.
They will also be hosting Sinclair Farms.
