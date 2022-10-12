top story Fall Farm Tour set for this weekend By Brian McCauley brian.mccauley@miconews.com Brian McCauley Editor and Publisher Author email Oct 12, 2022 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Oliver Finch of Ottawa feeds an alpaca at Timber View Farm Alpacas during last year’s Miami County Fall Farm Tour. This year’s tour is set for Oct. 15 and 16. File photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Several Miami County farms and agritourism businesses will be greeting visitors from all over this weekend during the annual Fall Farm Tour.The self-guided tour is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Saturday, Oct. 15, and Sunday, Oct. 16.Each farm has rules to follow, and those interested in participating in the tour are encouraged to visit the website www.adayonthefar minkansas.com to see which sites are participating.Participating destinations this year include:Better Equine RanchThe Barcus family operate the ranch at 29545 Pleasant Valley Road west of Paola.The website is www.bet terequineranch.com.Casa Somerset B&B and Organic FarmMike and Christine Hursey operate the bed and breakfast at 16315 W. 287th St., east of Paola.The website is www.casa somerset.com.Five Mile FarmLucas and Ileana Price operate the farm at 39485 New Lancaster Road east of Fontana.The website is www.five milefarms.com.Grace Heritage DairyColton and Sarah Easdon operate the Nubian goat dairy farm at 40681 Hedge Lane south of Fontana.The website is www.grace heritagedairy.com.Hill-Arius AcresThe Crawford family operates the dairy goat and bee farm at 30842 Indianapolis Road west of Paola.Isinglass EstateBrandon and Sarah Vore operate the winery at 16241 W. 381st St. north of La Cygne.The website is www.isin glass-estate.com.Madd House HillJohn and Cynthia Maddock operate the business at 16030 W. 311th St. east of Paola.The website is www.mad dhousehill.com.MM Fiber MillRoger and Penny Minniear operate the fiber mill inside the New Lancaster General Store at 36688 New Lancaster Road.The website is www.mmfi bermill.com.Nighthawk WineryDon and Cathy Warring operate the winery at 16381 W. 343rd St. southeast of Paola.The website is www.night hawkwines.com.Prothe’s PecansLeland and Slina Prothe operate the business at 33850 Victory Road southeast of Paola.The website is www.prothespecans.com.Red Barn QuiltsCindy and Don Toburen Jr. operate the business at 28116 W. 319th St. southwest of Paola.RC EstateLea Huber operates the holistic homestead at 11430 W. 343rd Street southeast of Paola.The website is www.rces tateks.com.Silver Lining HerefordsGerald and Marlyn Silvers operate the farm at 8435 W. 295th St. south of Louisburg.Somerset Ridge Vineyard and WineryDennis and Cindy Reynolds operate the winery at 29725 Somerset Road east of Paola.The website is www.somersetridge.com.Sunflower OrchardsLance Hall operates the business at 16905 W. 311th St. east of Paola.The website is www.sun flowerorchards.com.Timber View Farm AlpacasBrad and Becky Ryckert operate the farm at 14713 W. 311th St. east of Paola.The website is timberview farmalpacas.com. Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brian McCauley Editor and Publisher Author email Follow Brian McCauley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Tweets by micorepublic Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan stabs brother after argument over sandwichWright blazing new trail as boy on Paola Panther Spirit SquadRogers, third-generation pipefitter, wins national welding competitionOlathe Health signs letter of intent to join KU Health SystemSpring Hill seals win against Paola with 28-point fourth quarterBobbie Jo ShoemakerVerla Jean Achey ThomasMary Linda LairdLady Panther tennis team places third at Bonner SpringsJames W. "Jim" Gray Images Videos CommentedAmity Street crash damages Louisburg Cemetery (1)Kansas pitches plan offering 9 hours of college courses to ‘under-resourced’ high school students (1)Health Highlights: Oct. 3, 2022 (1)Miami County Sheriff's Office (1) Trending Recipes National Videos 1:30 Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on State of Defense After Loss to Giants 0:35 Who Is To Blame For The Packers Failures? 2:37 Packers Look Underwhelming Yet Again In 27-22 Defeat To Giants 3:16 Aaron Rodgers apologizes after Packers lose to Giants in London 0:40 Packers OLB Preston Smith on Defense in Loss to Giants
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.