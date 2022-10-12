221012_mr_ag_farm_tour_01

Oliver Finch of Ottawa feeds an alpaca at Timber View Farm Alpacas during last year’s Miami County Fall Farm Tour. This year’s tour is set for Oct. 15 and 16.

 File photo

Several Miami County farms and agritourism businesses will be greeting visitors from all over this weekend during the annual Fall Farm Tour.

The self-guided tour is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Saturday, Oct. 15, and Sunday, Oct. 16.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos