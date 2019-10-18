Several Miami County farms and agritourism businesses will be greeting visitors from all over this weekend during the annual Fall Farm Tour.
The self-guided tour is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Saturday, Oct. 19, and Sunday, Oct. 20. Participating wineries will open at noon Sunday.
For more information, including a map of the 19 stops, visit www.adayonthefarminkansas.com.
Participating destinations this year include:
Better Equine, Inc.
- Jana Barcus operates the ranch at 29545 Pleasant Valley Road west of Paola.
Casa Somerset B&B and Organic Farm
- Mike and Christine Hursey operate the bed and breakfast at 16315 W. 287th St., east of Paola.
- The website is www.casasomerset.com.
Cozy Acres
- Laura and Pete Sywenki operates the farm at 10308 W. 263rd St., near Lewis-Young Park in Louisburg.
Five Mile Farms
- Lucas and Ileana price operate the farm at 24540 Mission Belleview Road northeast of Louisburg.
Isinglass Estate Winery
- Brandon and Sarah Vore operate the winery at 16241 W. 381st St. north of La Cygne.
- The website is www.isinglassestate.com.
Madd House Hill
- John and Cynthia Maddock operate the business at 16030 W. 311th St. east of Paola.
Miami Purebred Herefords
- Scott and Krista Lee operate the farm at 36140 Victory Road southeast of Paola.
Middle Creek Winery at New Lancaster General Store
- Stephen and Kristin Graue operate the store at 36688 New Lancaster Road south of Louisburg.
- The website is www.newlancastergeneralstore.com.
Nighthawk Winery
- Don and Cathy Warring operate the winery at 16381 W. 343rd St. southeast of Paola.
- The website is www.nighthawkwines.com.
Prothe’s Pecans
- Leland and Slina Prothe operate the business at 33850 Victory Road southeast of Paola.
- The website is www.prothespecans.com.
Red Barn Quilts
- Cindy and Don Toburen Jr. operate the business at 28116 W. 319th St. southwest of Paola.
Rocking Goat Farms
- Michael Amen and Frank Ugolini operate the farm at 37126 New Lancaster Road north of La Cygne.
- The website is www.rockinggoatfarms.com.
Silver Lining Herefords
- Gerald and Marlyn Silvers operate the business at 8435 W. 295th St. south of Louisburg.
Somerset Ridge Vineyard and Winery
- Dennis and Cindy Reynolds operate the winery at 29725 Somerset Road east of Paola.
- The website is www.somersetridge.com.
Sunflower Orchards
- Lance Hall operates the business at 16905 W. 311th St. east of Paola.
- The website is www.sunflowerorchards.com.
Sweet Streams Lavender
- Joe and Christina Blincoe operate the farm at 12233 W. 223rd St. in Bucyrus
- The website is www.sweetstreamslavender.com
Terabithia Dairy Goats
- Vince and Becky Thorpe operate the business at 30984 Bethel Church Road west of Paola.
Timber View Farm Alpacas
- Brad and Becky Ryckert operate the business at 14713 W. 311th St. east of Paola.
- The website is www.timberviewfarmalpacas.com
Whispering Elm Farm
- Colin and Melissa McDonald operate the farm at 27017 Waverly Road, northwest of Paola.
- The website is www.whisperingelmfarm.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.