Members from Miami County joined more than 700 Farm Bureau members of Kansas during Kansas Farm Bureau's 2021 Annual Meeting in Manhattan Dec. 4-6. Pictured are: (front row, form left) Logan Wilson, Jessica Scherman, Vicki Atwood, David Wilson, Barbara Wilson, Marjorie Pretz; (back row) John Scherman, Charles Atwood, John Pretz, Michael Martin and George Pretz. They wrapped up important business for their farm organization after debating and adopting policy statements for 2022. These policies will now become the road map for the organization during the upcoming legislative session.