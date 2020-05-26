PAOLA - Members of the Discover Historic Paola group want to highlight local gardeners and encourage the beautification of the city by starting a Garden of the Month program.
Julie Zoller of Fire Lake Soapery and Discover Historic Paola said residents can stop by her business at 5 E. Piankishaw St. and fill out paperwork to participate in the program or nominate someone else.
Starting in early June, volunteer judges will select a winner of the Garden of the Month, and that person will win a prize or gift card from a local business. They also will get to proudly display a yard sign declaring them the Garden of the Month winner, Zoller said.
The gardens can be of any variety, including flowers, vegetables, rocks or water, but the homes must be within the city limits of Paola.
The program is expected to last until September, Zoller said.
For more information, call Zoller at Fire Lake Soapery at (913) 544-9260.
