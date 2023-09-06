top story Garden tour offers ‘A September to Remember’ By Brian McCauley bmccauley@cherryroad.com Brian McCauley Editor and Publisher Author email Sep 6, 2023 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 230906_mr_garden_tour_001 Marais Des Cygnes District Extension Master Gardeners / FacebookMarais Des Cygnes District Extension Master Gardeners / Facebook Green’s Natural Creations, owned by Lynn and Bob Green at 12071 W. 279th Terrace, is one of the stops on the Miami County Garden Tour. Show more Show less Marais Des Cygnes District Extension Master Gardeners / FacebookMarais Des Cygnes District Extension Master Gardeners / Facebook Green’s Natural Creations, owned by Lynn and Bob Green at 12071 W. 279th Terrace, is one of the stops on the Miami County Garden Tour. Marais Des Cygnes District Extension Master Gardeners / Facebook Those who visit the Miami County Courthouse Gardens at 120 S. Pearl St. during the Miami County Garden Tour can learn about creating a Monarch Butterfly Waystation. Some of Miami County's most beautiful gardens will be on display during the Miami County Garden Tour on Friday, Sept. 8, and Saturday, Sept. 9.The tour, which is organized by the Marais des Cygnes District Extension Master Gardeners, will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, and tickets are $20.Tickets can be purchased online at www.maraisdescygnes.ksu.edu via credit card or at one of the garden sites with cash or check.The tour features six gardens, three in the Paola area and three in the Louisburg area.Visitors can stop by Flagstone Walk, owned by Tami and Tery Fowler at 22780 W. 255th St., and learn about growing elephant ear plants.Those who visit the Miami County Courthouse Gardens at 120 S. Pearl St. can learn about creating a Monarch Butterfly Waystation.Orange Moon, owned by Vicki Vetter Scruggs at 31622 Oak Grove Road, will teach visitors about growing herbs and spices for health.Green's Natural Creations, owned by Lynn and Bob Green at 12071 W. 279th Terrace, offers information on caring for newly planted trees.Rodgers' Prairie, owned by Tim and Susan Rodgers at 26430 Spring Valley Road, will teach visitors about restoring a prairie.Wood Gate Hill, owned by Chris Coffey and Chuck Michel, will give visitors tips about creating garden rooms.For more information about the sites, or other questions, call 913-294-4306 or visit www.maraisdescygnes.ksu.edu or www.facebook.com/mdcemg. Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or bmccauley@cherryroad.com. 