Insight Column - Kansas Farm Bureau
Kansas Farm Bureau

I recently had to fire up the furnace for the first time this season. As painful as it was to switch the thermostat from the off position to heat, Mother Nature forced my hand with a hard freeze about two weeks early.

In my mind, there’s nothing better than waking up in a chilly house. On the flip side, there’s nothing worse than being awoken by a freezing house.

“Insight” is a weekly column published by Kansas Farm Bureau.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos