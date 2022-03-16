The Paola FFA Alumni chapter held its annual banquet Feb. 16 in conjunction with the Paola FFA Greenhand Degree ceremony.
The event featured an update of alumni activities, election of alumni officers and awarding of the Greenhand Degree, according to a news release.
Following opening ceremonies, President Seth Aistrup welcomed members and guests then gave senior remarks. He talked about opportunities he had had during his years in FFA and encouraged the new members to explore and take advantage of all that FFA has to offer.
The mic was then turned over to Alumni President Max Menefee for the alumni business meeting. Minutes from the 2020 meeting were passed out for review and were then approved. Treasurer Jennifer Haley gave a financial report and advised that the audit was approved without irregularities or discrepancies. The financial report was then approved, according to the release.
Alumni officers elected for 2020-2021 year were: President Max Menefee, VP Chance Hager, Secretary Kelly Franke, Treasurer Jennifer Haley, Reporter Lori Enman, Watchdog Joe Zoucha and At-large Kevin Schasteen.
The program was then turned back over to the chapter officers. Greenhand President Lana Enman presented the FFA Creed. Chapter officers awarded the Greenhand Degree to about 40 first-year agriculture students who had successfully completed the degree requirements, according to the release.
Advisors John Menefee and Tom Schull gave their remarks and advice to the students and their parents. Chapter officers then concluded the evening with closing ceremonies.
Membership in the Paola FFA Alumni and Supporters chapter is free and open to public. You do not have to belong to FFA to join, according to the release.
For more information, contact Max Menefee at (913) 849-3252 or Kelly Franke at (913) 259-8062.
That's cool!
