PAOLA — The Paola FFA Alumni chapter held its annual banquet Feb. 19, in conjunction with the Paola FFA Greenhand Degree ceremony.
The event featured an update of alumni activities, election of alumni officers and awarding of the Greenhand Degrees, according to a news release.
Following a potluck dinner and opening ceremonies, FFA members Ali Wright, Aaron Maxwell, Logan Wilson and Leah Mailand gave senior remarks and encouraged the new members to explore and take advantage of all that FFA has to offer.
The FFA Creed was presented by freshman Kali Hickman. Chapter officers then awarded the Greenhand Degree to about 35 first-year agriculture students who had successfully completed the degree requirements, according to the release.
Advisors John Menefee and Tom Schull gave their remarks and advice to the students.
The mic was then turned over to Alumni President Max Menefee, who introduced guests, including past teachers Mike Yocam and Harold Homrighausen, and Kelly Franke of the Board of Education, according to the release.
Minutes from last year’s meeting were read by Secretary Kelly Franke and approved as read. Treasurer Jennifer Haley gave a financial report and advised that the audit was approved with irregularities or discrepancies. The financial report was then approved, according to the release.
Alumni officers elected for 2020-2021 year were: President Max Menefee, Vice President Merle McKoon, Secretary Kelly Franke, Treasurer Jennifer Haley, Reporter Chance Hager, Watchdog Joe Zoucha and At-large Kevin Schasteen.
The meeting was then closed by the chapter officers conducting closing ceremonies.
Membership is free and new members are always welcome. For more information, contact Max Menefee at (913) 849-3252 or Kelly Franke at (913) 259-8062.
