Miami County Conservation District will host the first of a four-part High Tunnel Workshop Series from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 23.
The workshop will address high tunnel construction considerations, including site selection, building materials, safety precautions and pre-build organizational strategies, according to a news release.
Experienced Miami County high tunnel growers Claire Zimmerman of Groundspeak Farm and Jacob Chapman of Moose Paw Farm will offer construction pro-tips and tours of their high tunnels, according to the release.
The workshop will begin at 9 a.m. at Groundspeak Farm, 32621 W 243rd St., Edgerton. Participants will then travel at 10:30 a.m. to Moose Paw Farm, 21715 Oakcrest Rd, Spring Hill.
The event will be held outdoors and will require some walking over uneven terrain. Attendees are encouraged to wear comfortable walking shoes and appropriate layers of clothing for the weather, according to the release.
High Tunnels provide growers with an opportunity to extend the growing season, improve plant and soil quality, and provide a source of local food to their communities. USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service offers an Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) cost-share program to assist growers who would like to purchase and build a high tunnel, according to the release.
Miami County Conservation District will host three additional high tunnel workshops throughout the coming year. The High Tunnel Workshop Series is aimed at supporting the needs and success of high tunnel growers in this region, according to the release.
For more information, contact info@miamicountycd.com or call Sharon Autry at (913) 294-3751, Ext. 3.
