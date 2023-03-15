If you own a horse or are considering purchasing a horse in the next few months, this series of meetings is for you.
Marais des Cygnes Extension District, Frontier Extension District, Douglas County Extension, the Kansas Horse Council and Purina Feeds are working together to bring a series of educational programs that will interest the horse enthusiast.
Meetings each evening will begin at 7 p.m. The first program will be March 28 in Paola at the fairgrounds, Building No. 2, located at 401 Wallace Park Drive. The second meeting will be April 13 in Lawrence, at the fairground’s indoor arena, located at 2120 Harper Street, and the third meeting will be April 25 at Neosho County Community College, located at 900 E. Logan Street in Ottawa.
Topics each evening will be different.
At the Paola meeting, March 28, topics covered will include “Costs associated with Horse Ownership,” with a discussion led by Abbie Powell and Ryan Schaub, local Extension Agents.
“Keeping Horses on a Small Acreage” will be covered by Holley Groshek, with Equestrian Land Conservation Resources. Katelynn Barthol and Rod Schaub, local Extension Agents, will lead discussion on Small Pasture Management, and “General Horse Nutrition” will be discussed by Sarah Leonard from Purina.
Topics and speakers for the April 13 meeting in Lawrence will be “Pre-purchase Exams” and “Foot and Hoof Care,” covered by farrier Josh Rushing of Shoe-n-R Ranch. Rhonda Martin, with Equine Mechanix, will discuss the use of “Massage and Chiropractic Therapy and Saddle Fit.”
The series will wrap up April 25 in Ottawa. Here Dr. Fred Gardner will cover “Thinking about Bio-Security When You and Your Horse are on the Road Traveling.” He will also discuss “Vaccinations, What’s Needed, and are there Side Effects?” Another topic Dr. Gardner will present is the “What and Why of Health Papers and Coggins Testing.” Sarah Leonard, from Purina, will be back to discuss “Using Supplements for Horses.”
For more information or if you have questions, please call Katelyn Barthol, Marias des Cygnes District Agent, at (913) 294-4306 or by email at: kbarth25@ksu.edu. Or contact Rod Schaub, Frontier Extension District Agent, at (785) 828-4438 or by email at: rschaub@ksu.edu.
