Do you love gardening? Why not become an Extension Master Gardener?
The Extension Master Gardener Program provides individuals the opportunity to expand their knowledge about growing plants, diagnosing plant diseases, identifying common gardening problems and much more.
Do you enjoy giving back to the community? The Extension Master Gardener Program gives you the opportunity to share your knowledge with people in Miami and Linn counties as well as volunteer in our community horticultural projects. A few of the projects include the Miami County Courthouse, KSRE-MdC Paola Extension Office Garden, Plant Sale, and MdC EMG Trial Garden.
Do you like meeting new people with a passion for gardening whether it be vegetable or flower? The Extension Master Gardener Program is a great group of ladies and gentlemen who are informative, friendly and thoughtful. If you want to learn new things and enjoy sharing your knowledge, the Extension Master Gardener Program is for you.
Applications for Miami and Linn County residents is now available at: https://www.maraisdescygnes.k-state.edu/.
The application deadline is July 31. Attendance is required for the Extension Master Gardener training course, which will be held online via ZOOM from 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursdays from Sept. 1 through Dec. 15.
Register early as there is limited space. A $60 entrance fee is required, which helps cover the cost of materials, trainer’s fees, and other expenses. Extension Master Gardeners are required to volunteer 40 hours a year to stay active (member) as well as attend 10 hours of advanced trainings.
For more information, call the Marais des Cygnes Extension District Paola office at (913) 294-4306 or Mound City office at (913) 795-2829. Or visit one of the offices in person. The Paola office is located at 913 N. Pearl St., and the Mound City office is located at 115 S. 6th St.
Enjoy sharing your passion for gardening with others and become a Marais des Cygnes District Extension Master Gardener.
