MANHATTAN, Kan. — Three K-State Sorghum Production Schools will be offered in late January to provide in-depth training for sorghum producers and key stakeholders.
The schools are sponsored by the Kansas Grain Sorghum Commission, Agwest Commodities, Advanta Seeds and ShieldAg Equipment.
The half-day schools will cover a number of issues facing sorghum producers in eastern, central and western Kansas, including: weed and insect control strategies, crop production practices, nutrient management and soil fertility, risk management, farm bill programs, marketing and seed technology development, according to a news release.
“These schools are being offered with the concept that producers can attend one location to get all the updates ranging from issues that arose this past growing season to looking ahead to future growing seasons” said Ignacio Ciampitti, K-State cropping systems specialist.
The locations and dates for the three schools are:
Scott City
- Jan. 29 — 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. William Carpenter 4-H Building, 608 North Fairground Road, Scott City, Kansas 67871. Contact: John Beckman at jbeckman@ksu.edu
Great Bend
- January 30 — 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Great Bend Recreation Commission — Burnside Room, 1214 Stone St., Great Bend, Kansas 67530. Contact: Stacy Campbell at scampbel@ksu.edu
Hutchinson
- January 30 — 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. South Hutchinson Community Building, 101 W. Ave C, South Hutchinson Kansas 67505 Contact: Darren Busick at darrenbusick@ksu.edu
A meal will be provided at each location, courtesy of the Kansas Grain Sorghum Commission. There is no cost to attend, but participants are asked to pre-register by Jan. 27. Online registration is available at K-State Sorghum Schools (http://bit.ly/KSUSorghum) or by emailing/calling the local K-State Research and Extension office nearest the location participants plan to attend.
For more information, contact Kathy Gehl, extension agronomy program coordinator, at kgehl@ksu.edu or (785) 532-3354; or Ignacio Ciampitti, K-State crop production and cropping systems specialist, at ciampitti@ksu.edu or (785) 532-6940.
