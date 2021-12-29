MANHATTAN — Kansas feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more head, contained 2.48 million cattle on feed on Dec. 1, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).
This inventory was down 1 percent from last year.
Placements during November totaled 435,000 head, up 5 percent from 2020.
Fed cattle marketings for the month of November totaled 455,000 head, up 7 percent from last year.
Other disappearance during November totaled 10,000 head, unchanged from last year, according to the NASS release.
