With the theme “Finding What Fits in a New Decade,” the Kansas Corn Management School series is returning in January and February with six one-day schools to be held in Kansas.
Kansas Corn partners with K-State Research and Extension to offer the winter learning sessions for Kansas corn farmers, according to a news release.
The schools will be held in January at Montezuma, Parsons and Wichita, and in February at Oakley, Salina and Olathe. While each school’s agenda is tailored for the location, the corn schools will connect with an overall theme of “maximizing advancements in your operation.”
Participants will have the opportunity to hear the latest research, get updates on corn issues and network over lunch. The corn schools are free for farmers to attend. Kansas Corn with K-State Research and Extension staff are working to ensure CCA and Commercial Pesticide Applicator credits are available.
Corn Management School Schedule
- Jan. 6 — Hy-Plains Feedyard, Montezuma (Corn-Fed Beef Seminar to follow), Southwest Region
- Jan. 8 — Southeast Area Extension Office, Parsons, Southeast Region
- Jan. 10 — Sedgwick Co. Extension Office, Wichita, South Central Region
- Feb. 3 — Buffalo Bill Cultural Center, Oakley, Northwest Region
- Feb. 5 — Hilton Garden Inn, Salina, North Central Region
- Feb. 7 — John Deere Ag Marketing Center, Olathe, Northeast Region
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.