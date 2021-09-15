MANHATTAN - Based on Sept. 1 conditions, Kansas' 2021 corn production is forecast at 731 million bushels, down 5 percent from last year's production, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Area to be harvested for grain, at 5.30 million acres, is down 7 percent from a year ago. Yield is forecast at 138 bushels per acre, up 4 bushels from last year.
Sorghum for grain in Kansas is forecast at 251 million bushels, up 6 percent from 2020. Area for harvest, at 3.35 million acres, is up 20 percent from last year. Yield is forecast at 75 bushels per acre, down 10 bushels from last year.
Soybean production is forecast at 192 million bushels, up 1 percent from last year. Area for harvest, at 4.80 million acres, is up 2 percent from 2020. Yield is forecast at 40 bushels per acre, down 0.5 bushel from last year.
Cotton production is forecast at 225,000 bales, down 25 percent from last year. Acreage for harvest, at 101,000 acres, is down 83,000 acres from 2020. Yield is forecast at 1,069 pounds per acre, up 286 pounds per acre from a year ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.