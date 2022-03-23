MANHATTAN — Honey production in 2021 from Kansas producers with five or more colonies totaled 294,000 pounds, down 41 percent from 2020, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS)
There were 7,000 honey producing colonies in Kansas during 2021, down 13 percent from 2020.
Average yield was 42 pounds per colony, down 20 pounds from 2020. Producer stocks were 144,000 pounds on December 15, 2021, down from 164,000 pounds a year earlier.
Prices for the 2021 crop averaged $2.74 per pound, down from $3.25 per pound in 2020. Prices were based on retail sales by producers and sales to private processors and cooperatives.
Total value of honey produced in 2021 was $806,000, down 50 percent from 2020, according to NASS.
