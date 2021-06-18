PAOLA – The Kansas Cattlemen’s Association (KCA) will host a regional cattlemen’s meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, in Paola.
The meeting will be held at Paola Livestock Auction, located at 26701 Eagle Drive, and a free USA-Beef meal will be served, according to a news release.
KCA leadership will discuss industry topics and policy relating to independent cattle production and other KCA initiatives. Topics of discussion will include cattle markets, 30x30, Beef Checkoff, Alternative Proteins and more, according to the release.
Multimin USA will provide a presentation on how trace minerals such as Zinc, Copper, Selenium and Manganese are important for optimal immune function and reproduction in cattle. SweetPro will discuss cattle nutrition supplements that provide proper minerals and vitamins without disrupting the cattle digestive systems. Finally, Redd Summit Advisors will discuss hay and forage financial coverage protections.
KCA events provide the opportunity to hear cattle industry information, meet with other independent cattle producers, and learn about the Kansas Cattlemen’s Association. Local residents are encouraged to invite neighbors and friends to come along, according to the release.
The presentations and supper are free and open to the public. Sponsors include Multimin USA, Paola Livestock Auction, Foote Cattle Company, Redd Summit Advisors, KanEquip, Merck Animal Health, New York Life Insurance, Co., and SweetPro Premium Supplements.
To ensure enough food for everyone, those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by calling (785) 238-1483.
