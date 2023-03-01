The wind, the rain, some Siberian coldness, the blah clouds… we have had them all. I am trying to surmise the worst out of the bunch.
We have reached the finale for February, and we are tramping with trepidation into March. You know the lion and lamb legend. What the recent blast of storms would be considered, I am not certain.
I just know this time of year falls into uncharted weather patterns where it will be sunny and lovely and beautiful one day and knock us flat with snow the next killing fruit and tree blossoms ad infinitum. And that is a bummer!
~~~
I had the pleasure of being a guest at the Gardening Symposium put on by the Marais des Cygnes Master Gardeners. It was held at the Lighthouse Church in Paola on Saturday, Feb. 25.
It was a packed house of gardeners of all ages with both men and women attending. Groups from the counties of Johnson, Linn, Franklin, Osage, Anderson, Douglas, Wyandotte, Leavenworth and Shawnee were there. There were also interested gardeners from Missouri. The women at my table drove from Platte City and Liberty.
The first Master Gardener who spoke, Stacie Campbell, was from Miami County. She moved here from Leawood and started new gardens immediately by plotting out several gardens. One piece of advice from Campbell: “Understand what type of gardener you want to be.”
She also said gardening takes a lot of trial and error. Let me say, I believe that wholeheartedly. I have planted so many different flowers and vegetables and fruit (remember my 80 strawberry plants… all gone. That is for another column). Some things have done well, and others are a botched mess and a real bomb!
Stacie mentioned that her husband does NOT like to garden. He mows the lawn. Sounds just like me. In a case like this, you have to plan a garden that is doable for one person. Time and energy are important, figure out your preferred tasks, why you like gardening, and have a plan when you are going to work in the garden.
For Campbell’s garden to work, she said she had to have couple’s counseling with it.
She mentioned some great payoffs for a successful garden are GOOD mulch, irrigation drip, some kind of edge, raised beds, and ground cover.
Lenora Larson, another Master Gardener from Paola, spoke next on “Winning the War on Weeds.”
Ms. Larson’s biggest recommendation: DO NOT TILL YOUR GARDEN. She says it spreads all the weed seeds that are left over from the previous year, and she really hates weeds.
Larson suggests spreading high quality mulch. She uses chopped up leaves that she mostly crunches up in her hands and drops onto the ground around her flowers. She also suggests seedless straw, rotten alfalfa, good quality cotton burr (without arsenic) and pine straw.
Larson said you should NEVER put salt or vinegar on your grass or dirt because it poisons the soil. The salt draws the moisture out. Salt dries the plants out and they die. The salt remains in the soil for years.
A Douglas County Master Gardener, Kevin Nelson, discussed gardening for the aging gardener. He shared that 30 minutes a day of gardening is a recommended form of exercise. Gardening, of course, benefits a person’s mental health and is therapeutic. One thing he strongly proposed was getting younger people out into your gardens to share your knowledge.
As individuals age, gardening will be successful with certain adjustments to your expectations, your body, your garden, and to your tools. Nelson said to buy new tools to make every task easier.
Evaluating your priorities and accepting your limitations are of great importance.
The Marais Des Cygnes Master Gardeners group has 60 members in it with about 45 being active. In order to join, a person has to apply and attend required classes. I have been told they have a great time together and make good friends doing various events and activities.
The group made wreaths for nursing facilities and put together planters for the courthouse and other public buildings. The Master Gardeners are in charge of the flower beds at the Miami County Courthouse.
This summer, Kansas State University is having “trial gardens” around the state. They are sending tomato and pepper plants to counties all over Kansas in order to see how each grows under different circumstances. The Master Gardeners will plant and care for the plants at the Community Garden. The produce grown will be sold in Osawatomie and the proceeds given to a youth group.
This summer in June, the International Master Gardener Conference will be held in Overland Park. INTERNATIONAL!!! People from all over will be visiting us in little old Kansas to see our gardens, our prairie, our museums, our universities. Some really fantastic activities are planned.
~~~
Larry and Jan Sims will open a new store in Paola, Nature’s Nest. A beautiful sign welcomes you inside as well as the attractive window display full of everything a bird watcher would want and need.
The Sims’ have been on the search for a storefront for about 16 years, finding the perfect place is no easy task. Their location at the corner of Peoria and Silver is a great spot.
You will be able to find many types of bird houses, bird baths, and books for all ages. If you are in need of bird seed, they have many types of that too.
Jan Sims will have a “bird of the month” planned for each month. This month is the blue bird. You can go in to see information and pictures of bluebirds. She has some t shirts with various birds on them too. They are cool!
In the back part of the store is an absolutely exquisite skylight on which they have hung a small tree branch with a small nest and a few birds. In this area you can find really good-looking yard furniture that is quite nice.
The store will be open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There are plans to sell some native plants this summer.
The Sims are both retired. Jan is a retired nurse, and Larry is retired from the railroad. They have been married for 50 years.
