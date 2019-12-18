In anticipation of calving season, K-State’s Department of Animal Sciences and Industry, along with K-State Research and Extension faculty and staff, are planning a series of calving schools to help boost producers’ chances of a successful year.
The Marais des Cygnes District, Frontier District, Johnson County and Douglas County Extension offices will be hosting one of these calving schools on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, according to a news release.
The program will be hosted at Celebration Hall, 220 W. 17th St., on the Franklin County Fairgrounds in Ottawa.
The event will kick off with a sponsored meal at 6 p.m., followed by presentations starting at 6:30 p.m. There is no cost to attend, but interested persons are asked to pre-register by contacting the Marais des Cygnes District office in Paola at (913) 294-4306 or sending an email to Katelyn Barthol at kbarth25@ksu.edu.
The program will outline overall calving management, including stages of the normal calving process and tips to handle difficult calving situations, according to a news release.
K-State Research and Extension beef veterinarian A.J. Tarpoff said the event will increase knowledge, practical skills and the number of live calves born. Dr. Tarpoff will demonstrate proper use of calving equipment on a life-size cow and calf model.
“Our goal is for producers to leave better prepared for calving season,” Tarpoff said. “We will discuss timelines on when to examine cows for calving problems, and when to call your vet for help if things are not going well. It’s an excellent program regardless of experience level.”
Dystocia, calving difficulty, is the result of the difference between calf size at birth (birth weight) and the dam’s birth canal (pelvic area). These two factors (birth weight and pelvic area), along with cow age, calf sex, gestation length, pre-calving nutrition and cow body condition, season, calf presentation, and maternal effects contribute to differences in calving difficulty. Of these factors, research has clearly demonstrated that calf birth weight is the primary factor. As calf birth weight increases, the percentage of cows requiring calving assistance also increases, according to the release.
Genetic selection is the primary tool for effective management of birth weight and calving difficulty. Birth weight is a highly heritable trait, and responds to selection pressure. Tools such as EPD’s for birth and calving ease should be used in sire selection, especially, when breeding first calf heifers, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.