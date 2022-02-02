Late one spring evening, you’re driving through the east Kansas countryside and notice the horizon is “glowing” where you didn’t expect to see lights. As you get closer, you can clearly see a distinct line of fire consuming the landscape in the distance.
Fires are mesmerizing, so please stay in your lane! Then you wonder: could this be an out-of-control wild fire? Perhaps, but more likely you’re watching an ancient but crucial land management practice at work – the prescribed burn.
There is really no substitute for burning to cost effectively combat the onslaught of woody brush and cedar from eventually overtaking our area’s native prairie and CRP lands.
Whereas indigenous people learned centuries ago to use fire to keep the prairie ecosystem in peak condition, applying this powerful tool in 2022 within dense development throughout our area poses new challenges for today’s land stewards.
Long ago, one would have no worries about setting fire to gas pipelines, utilities, or a neighbor’s expensive vineyards, tree farms, livestock, barns, fences, tractors, or estate-sized home. Awkward call with your insurance agent, anyone?
To reduce risks, a small group of local land owners established the Eastern Kansas Prescribed Burn Association. Entering its fifth burn season, it exists to cooperatively provide its members with the right equipment, training, and experienced crew to safely conduct burns.
Membership requirements are lightweight: they meet formally one time per year, annual dues are $50, and anyone with an interest is welcome to participate.
If you would like to learn more, members of the association’s board will be at the Miami County Conservation District’s annual meeting Feb. 8 at Paola High School. Or you can visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/EKPBA/, or email them at 2ekpba@gmail.com.
