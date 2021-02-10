Here in Miami County, we’re blessed with over 40 inches of rain some years, and we average another 10-12 inches of snow in the wintertime, which fuels our thriving agricultural production and keeps our streams, ponds and lakes flush with fresh water.
But in the urban areas of our region, a lot of that precipitation encounters impervious surfaces — everything from paved roads and parking lots to building roofs — and becomes stormwater runoff, which has to be managed, and always at a cost.
In some cases, stormwater is managed by a system of concrete pipes and channels that simply get the water out of the way as quickly as possible. While this serves to reduce ponding and flooding in our residential and commercial neighborhoods, it has drawbacks and limitations.
Urban runoff collects tons of litter from our streets and parking lots, salts and pollutants from our roads and driveways, and loads of bacteria from animal and human waste — all of which have harmful effects on our waterways and aquatic life. Remember: if it’s on the ground, it’s in our water.
In other cases, more complex infrastructure conveys some stormwater into the sanitary sewer system, which funcAons to remove that liMer and pollutant load before discharging into the watershed.
Water treatment is an expensive process, though, and these combined systems can be overloaded with stormwater during more intense rainfalls and fail to meet the treatment needs of our community sewers.
As we build out our cities and towns, we add more impervious surfaces and more roof line, increasing the overwhelming volumes of runoff that our infrastructure has to manage, putting costly repairs and upgrades on the horizon — with a price tag that would give anyone some sticker shock.
Fortunately, green infrastructure solutions can help ease the burden, along with a boost in community awareness and involvement. Each one of us can be responsible for keeping litter out of our waterways, using lawn chemicals responsibly, and cleaning up after our pets and disposing of waste properly.
Our communities can manage stormwater more practically by protecting stream buffers and slowing down and infiltrating rainfall in our neighborhoods with rain gardens bursting with native plants, and larger commercial buildings have a whole host of solutions that can slow and store rainfall, reducing pollution and preventing flooding and erosion of our streams.
At every step along the growth of our county, managing stormwater should be everybody’s priority.
