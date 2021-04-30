PAOLA — The Marais des Cygnes Extension Master Gardeners will hold their annual Spring Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 6, 7 and 8, in the parking lot of the new Extension office, located at 913 N. Pearl St. in Paola.
The timing of the sale is perfect for gardeners who are ready to get outside and begin working in their 2021 gardens, according to a news release.
Plants are all locally grown and safe for butterflies and bees. In addition to host and pollinator plants, shoppers will also find other native plants and perennials; colorful annuals for containers and bedding; tropicals and succulents; herb and vegetable transplants for unbeatable homegrown taste; small trees and shrubs; and gorgeous hanging baskets for instant beauty and Mother’s Day gifts, according to the release.
The Master Gardeners design, plant and maintain the display gardens at the historic Miami County Courthouse, as well as gardens at the new K-State Extension office in Paola and a vegetable trial garden that also functions as a source of produce for under-served communities. New projects are underway in Linn County. Proceeds from the Spring Plant Sale help support these projects, according to the release.
Classes on various horticultural topics are regularly held at Extension office, and a schedule can be found online at www.maraisdescygnes.ksu.edu.
For more information about the Spring Plant Sale, or how to become a Master Gardener, contact the Extension office at (913) 294-4306 or the Mound City Extension office at (913) 795-2829.
