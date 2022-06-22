Paola – The Miami County Conservation District (MCCD) has received an urban agriculture conservation grant through a partnership with the National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) to boost technical capacity nationwide.
MCCD was one of 31 conservation districts across 15 states to receive funding, according to a news release.
NACD and NRCS established the Urban Agriculture Conservation Grant Initiative in 2016 to help conservation districts and their partners provide much-needed technical assistance for community-oriented agricultural projects in both urban and rural contexts, according to the release.
“The $50,000 grant award will fund an Urban Ag Specialist position to offer technical assistance to a spectrum of high tunnel growers, from aspiring to experienced, small to medium-scale operations, in the diverse urban, suburban and rural communities of our region,” said Sharon Autry, Urban Agriculture Conservation Grant Project Coordinator.
“The scope of technical assistance we are excited to offer will include the development of a high tunnel workshop series, technical publications, one-on-one consultations, and strategic planning designed to identify markets that will support a consistent, year-round supply of locally grown food with avenues for equitable distribution,” Autry said.
This is the sixth round of funding awarded by NACD and NRCS, with grants totaling more than $6.5 million for 131 projects across 38 states. Most projects allow districts to fulfill unmet educational needs for urban, community-oriented, and small-scale agricultural producers, especially for traditionally marginalized populations. These grants also often support conservation issues like pollinator habitat, water-use efficiency, soil health, and other topics in ways that directly improve local food security, according to the release.
Aubrey Evans, Northern Plains Region Representative with National Association of Conservation Districts, said the Miami County Conservation District is the perfect fit for the grant.
“NACD is pleased to work with the Miami County Conservation District as a recipient of our Urban and Community Agriculture grant,” Evans said. “Their portfolio of projects exemplifies the type of work this grant is meant for, and MCCD will certainly multiply the value of this grant many-fold for their community members through the hard work and innovation they have come to be known for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.