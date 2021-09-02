Garden lovers will be able to explore the Miami County countryside during a two-day Miami County Garden Tour set to take place in September.
The self-guided tour is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, and Saturday, Sept. 11.
The tour is sponsored by the Marais des Cygnes Extension District’s Master Gardeners.
Six gardens will be featured on the tour, and each one is labeled with a letter that corresponds to a map that is included on each ticket, according to a news release.
Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased at any garden. Only cash or check will be accepted. The tickets are good for both days, and the event will take place rain or shine, according to the release.
Visitors can start the tour at any garden. It is requested that visitors not bring pets or strollers.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/mdcemg or www.maraisdescygnes.ksu.edu.
The six stops on the garden tour are:
Whispering Elm Farm (A)
Melissa & Colin McDonald
27017 Waverly Road, Paola
An inspirational biodynamic farm specializing in culinary and medicinal herbs and elderberries, pollinated with the help of their honeybees. View their elderberry orchard of 1,400 elderberry bushes. Peruse their herb gardens with signs designating traditional uses and benefits of the various herbs. Check out their organic products, high tunnel and educational opportunities by Melissa, a master herbalist and naturopath.
Campbell Highlands (B)
Stacie & Dave Campbell
30456 W. 272nd St., Paola
Gardens developed with an eye for function and design. Learn about gardening on a slope, managing maintenance, erosion and water runoff. Enjoy the hilltop view with a glimpse of Hilldale Lake, a beautiful waterfall and model train garden. Take a stroll through this unique, inviting paradise and experience all it has to offer. Sign up at this garden for a free drawing. The winner will receive a one-night stay, plus dinner and breakfast for two at Casa Somerset B&B.
Turtle Run (C)
Laraine & Allen Crawford
29320 Cedar Niles Road, Paola
Diverse gardening rooms divide this property’s amazing ecosystems, a pesticide-free wildlife habitat. Delight in the colorful shade plants, numerous annuals and trees started in their greenhouse, pawpaw trees, a Biblical garden. Pollinator host plants and natives claim the few sun-filled spots. Allen creates unique wood products from trees harvested on their property that will also be for sale. Be on the lookout for the many turtles adorning these gardens, including the ornate box turtle, Kansas’ state reptile.
Blue Door (D)
Donna Cook
903 N. Broadway, Louisburg
Beneath the canopy of towering trees, you will find a colorful sculpture gallery — a whimsical garden of quirky art created by this garden owner. Many beloved trees were planted 50 years ago providing the much shade, but the shade has changed the gardening landscape. This garden story is more about collecting, painting and welding than actual digging and planting, although be sure to focus on identifying the numerous trees, perennial shrubs and annuals. Park at Captain Cook’s Treasure Chest.
Hart’s Day Lilies/Thin Wallet Ranch (E)
Lois and Bill Hart
7460 W. 255th St., Louisburg
Amazing, captivating gardens are carved out among 40 acres of native forest in a parklike setting. Lois’ passion began with daylilies. She’s a renowned collector, grower and breeder and honored to have a daylily named after her. On this tour, you will learn about the bones of those enterprises, the impressive layout and labeling systems. Lois has broadened her gardens exponentially and has tried growing most every perennial ever over the years. Artworks include her own mosaics, metal works and colorful balls.
Swan’s Water Gardens (F)
Diane & Kevin Swan
4385 W. 247th St., Louisburg
Water is mesmerizing, relaxing, a gift of life. Swan’s is a spectacular water garden destination. Learn about creating and maintaining water features, ponds and surrounding gardens, a designated Wildlife Habitat. Experience ponds both big and small, gorgeous ”pondless” waterfalls, flowing streams and bubbling rock fountains. A water garden is an interactive system created around a body of water attracting wildlife. View the succulent wall, native plants, lavender field, village and water turtle pond.
