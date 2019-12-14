MANHATTAN — Miami County representatives joined more than 800 Kansas Farm Bureau members during the group’s annual meeting Dec. 1-3 in Manhattan.
Local representatives included Michael Martin, Marjorie Pretz, Barbara Wilson, David Wilson and Jon Pretz.
During the annual meeting, the Farm Bureau members wrapped up important business for their farm organization after debating and adopting policy statements for 2020, according to a news release.
The policies will now become the road map for the organization during the upcoming legislative session, according to the release.
