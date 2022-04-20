PAOLA — It will be another summer of fresh food and trendy music in Paola as the annual Music and the Market event is set to return Saturdays this summer on Park Square.
The season starts June 18 and runs through Sept. 24 this year, according to a news release from Discover Historic Paola, which organizes the event each season.
The relatively new event is a combination of Paola’s longtime Saturday events — Music on the Square and the Paola Farmers Market. It will run from 6 to 9 p.m. each Saturday, with live performances starting around 7:30 p.m.
Music and the Market will not be held the holiday weekend of July 2 or during the Paola Roots Festival on Aug. 27, according to the release.
Food trucks are currently being scheduled for the summer, and registration is now open for vendors interested in joining the farmers market, according to the release.
The Discover Historic Paola association, which runs the Paola Farmers Market, will host an informational session at 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 25, at 8 E. Kaskaskia St., for any local farmers or vendors interested in participating. Online registration is available at the market’s website www.paolafarmersmarket.org. The Miami County Arts Coalition (micoarts.org) is currently scheduling performers for the season as well.
Food trucks for the event will be parked back on the southeast corner of the Square this season, close to vendors’ tables. In addition, Discover Historic Paola will continue to operate card payment services for the farmers, so shoppers will again be able to use credit, debit, and EBT/SNAP cards while at the Music and the Market, according to the release.
For more information, send an email with questions to farmersmarket@discoverhistoricpaola.com.
