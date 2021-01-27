MANHATTAN — For the week ending Jan. 24, topsoil moisture supplies rated 21 percent very short, 34 percent short, 42 percent adequate and 3 percent surplus, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Subsoil moisture supplies rated 16 percent very short, 37 percent short, 46 percent adequate and 1 percent surplus.
Field Crops Report
Winter wheat condition rated 7 percent very poor, 17 percent poor, 33 percent fair,
40 percent good and 3 percent excellent.
Cattle On Feed
Kansas feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more head, contained 2.50 million cattle on feed on Jan. 1. This inventory was up 3 percent from last year.
Placements during December totaled 440,000 head, up 1 percent from 2019.
Fed cattle marketings for the month of December totaled 425,000 head, down 1 percent from last year.
Other disappearance during December totaled 15,000 head, unchanged head from last year.
Milk Production
Milk production in Kansas during December 2020 totaled 353 million pounds, up 5 percent from December 2019.
The average number of milk cows was 173,000 head, 6,000 head more than December 2019. Milk production per cow averaged 2,040 pounds.
