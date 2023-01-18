MANHATTAN — Corn for grain production in Kansas based on year-end surveys is estimated at 511 million bushels, down 32 percent from 2021, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).

Yield of 115 bushels per acre is down 24 bushels from last year. Area harvested, at 4.44 million acres of corn for grain, is down 18 percent from 2021. Corn for silage production, at 4.62 million tons, is up 7 percent from last year. Silage yield of 11.0 tons per acre is down 7.0 tons from last year. Producers harvested 420,000 acres of corn for silage, up 75 percent from last year. Corn area planted for all purposes, at 5.50 million acres, is down 4 percent from last year.

