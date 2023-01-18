MANHATTAN — Corn for grain production in Kansas based on year-end surveys is estimated at 511 million bushels, down 32 percent from 2021, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).
Yield of 115 bushels per acre is down 24 bushels from last year. Area harvested, at 4.44 million acres of corn for grain, is down 18 percent from 2021. Corn for silage production, at 4.62 million tons, is up 7 percent from last year. Silage yield of 11.0 tons per acre is down 7.0 tons from last year. Producers harvested 420,000 acres of corn for silage, up 75 percent from last year. Corn area planted for all purposes, at 5.50 million acres, is down 4 percent from last year.
Sorghum for grain production in 2022 is estimated at 105 million bushels, down 60 percent from 2021. Yield, at 39.0 bushels per acre, is down 39.0 bushels from a year earlier. Area harvested for grain, at 2.70 million acres, is down 21 percent from 2021. Sorghum for silage production, at 0.79 million tons, is down 31 percent from last year. Silage yield, at 7.5 tons per acre, is down 6.0 tons from last year. Area harvested for silage, at 105,000 acres, is up 20,000 acres from last year. Sorghum area planted for all purposes, at 3.30 million acres, is down 8 percent from last year.
Soybean production for 2022 totaled 132 million bushels, down 31 percent from 2021. Yield, at 27.5 bushels per acre, is down 12.5 bushels from a year earlier. Area for harvest, at 4.81 million acres, is up slightly from 2021. Soybean area planted, at 5.05 million acres, is up 4 percent from last year.
Alfalfa hay production, at 2.05 million tons, is down 18 percent from a year earlier. The average yield, at 3.10 tons per acre, is down 0.50 ton per acre from 2021. Area harvested, at 660,000 acres, is down 4 percent from 2021. Alfalfa for haylage and greenchop production, at 177,000 tons, is up 5 percent from last year. Average yield, at 5.90 tons per acre, is up 0.30 ton from last year. Area harvested, at 30,000 acres, is unchanged from last year. Seedings of alfalfa during 2022 totaled 50,000 acres, down 40,000 acres from the year earlier.
All other hay production, at 3.32 million tons, is up slightly from last year. The average yield, at 1.70 tons per acre, is up 0.05 ton per acre from last year. Area harvested, at 1.95 million acres, is down 3 percent from 2021.
All other haylage and greenchop production, at 360,000 tons, is down 55 percent from last year. Average yield, at 4.50 tons per acre, is down 4.0 tons from last year. Area harvested, at 80,000 acres, is down 15,000 acres from last year.
Oil sunflower production in 2022 is 36.4 million pounds, down 5 percent from last year. Yield, at 1,300 pounds per acre, is down 300 pounds from a year earlier. Area harvested, at 28,000 acres, is up 17 percent from 2021. Area planted, at 32,000 acres, is up 7,000 acres from last year. Non-oil sunflower production of 9.35 million pounds is down 35 percent from last year. Yield, at 1,100 pounds per acre, is down 500 pounds from a year earlier. Area harvested, at 8,500 acres, is down 500 acres from 2021. Area planted, at 10,000 acres, is unchanged from last year.
Canola production of 3.78 million pounds is down 52 percent from last year. Yield of 540 pounds per acre is down 660 pounds from a year earlier. Area harvested, at 7,000 acres, is up 500 acres from 2021. Area planted, at 9,000 acres, is up 2,000 acres from last year.
Cotton production of 180,000 bales is down 4 percent from last year. Yield of 588 pounds per acre is down 292 pounds from a year earlier. Area harvested, at 147,000 acres, is up 45,000 acres from 2021. Area planted, at 165,000 acres, is up 55,000 acres from last year.
Principal crop area planted totaled 24.1 million acres, down 1 percent from 2021. Area harvested, at 21.9 million acres, is down 8 percent from last year. Kansas principal crop acres include corn, sorghum, oats, barley, winter wheat, soybeans, sunflower, cotton, canola, and all hay. Double cropped acres and unharvested small grains planted as cover crops are also included.
