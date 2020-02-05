MANHATTAN — All cattle and calves in Kansas as of Jan. 1, 2020, totaled 6.45 million head, up 1 percent from Jan. 1, 2019, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
All cows and heifers that had calved totaled 1.60 million head, down 5 percent from last year.
Beef cows totaled 1.43 million head, down 6 percent from last year.
Milk cows totaled 167,000 head, up 4 percent from Jan. 1, 2019.
All heifers 500 pounds and over totaled 1.96 million head, up 5 percent from last year.
Steers weighing 500 pounds and over totaled 2.10 million head, up 2 percent from last year.
Bulls weighing 500 pounds and over totaled 85,000 head, down 11 percent from last year.
Calves under 500 pounds totaled 705,000 head, up 3 percent from Jan. 1, 2019.
All cattle on feed fed for slaughter in Kansas feedlots totaled 2.58 million head, up 6 percent from the previous year.
The 2019 calf crop totaled 1.45 million head, down 3 percent from 2018.
