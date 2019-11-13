MANHATTAN — Based on Nov. 1 conditions, Kansas’ 2019 corn crop is forecast at a record high 798 million bushels, up 24 percent from last year’s production, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Area to be harvested for grain, at 6.0 million acres, is up 20 percent from a year ago. Yield is forecast at 133 bushels per acre, up four bushels from last year.
Sorghum for grain is forecast at 206 million bushels, down 11 percent from last year. Area for harvest, at 2.40 million acres, is down nine percent from 2018. Yield is forecast at 86 bushels per acre, down two bushels from last year.
Soybean production is forecast at 200 million bushels, down one percent from last year. Area for harvest, at 4.54 million acres, is three percent below 2018. Yield is forecast at 44 bushels per acre, up one bushel from last year.
Cotton production is forecast at 280,000 bales, down 18 percent from last year. Acreage for harvest, at a record high 160,000 acres, is up 8,000 acres from 2018. Yield is forecast at 840 pounds per acre, down 237 pounds per acre from a year ago.
