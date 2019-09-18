MANHATTAN — Based on Sept. 1 conditions, Kansas’ 2019 corn production is forecast at a record 816 million bushels, up 27 percent from last year’s production, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS)
Area to be harvested for grain, at 6 million acres, is up 20 percent from a year ago. Yield is forecast at 136 bushels per acre, up seven bushels from last year.
Sorghum for grain in Kansas is forecast at 197 million bushels, down 16 percent from 2018.
Area for harvest, at 2.40 million acres, is down 9 percent from last year. Yield is forecast at 82 bushels per acre, down six bushels from last year.
Soybean production is forecast at 200 million bushels, down 2 percent from last year. Area for harvest, at 4.55 million acres, is 3 percent below 2018. Yield is forecast at 44 bushels per acre, up 0.5 bushel from last year.
Cotton production is forecast at 320,000 bales, down 6 percent from last year. Record acreage for harvest, at 160,000 acres, is up 8,000 acres from 2018. Yield is forecast at 960 pounds per acre, down 117 pounds per acre from a year ago.
Special Note: All forecasts in this report are based on conditions as of Sept. 1 and assume normal weather for the remainder of the growing season. Data was not adjusted to account for any potential departures from normal between now and harvest.
