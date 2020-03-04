MANHATTAN — For the week ending March 1, there were 3.1 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Topsoil moisture supplies rated 5 percent very short, 15 short, 64 adequate and 16 surplus.
Subsoil moisture supplies rated 7 percent very short, 13 short, 69 adequate and 11 surplus.
Field Crops Report
Winter wheat condition rated 3 percent very poor, 17 poor, 37 fair, 37 good and 6 excellent.
Data for this news release was provided at the county level by USDA Farm Service Agency, KSU Extension Service and other reporters across the state.
