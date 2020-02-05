MANHATTAN — All sheep and lamb inventory in Kansas on Jan. 1, 2020, totaled 73,000 head, up 1,000 from last year, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Breeding sheep inventory totaled 49,000 head, up 2,000 from last year. Ewes one year and older totaled 40,000 head, up 3,000 from the previous year. Rams one year and older totaled 2,500 head, unchanged from last year. Total replacement lambs totaled 6,500 head, down 1,000 from last year.
Market sheep and lambs totaled 24,000 head, down 1,000 from last year. A total of 3,000 head were mature sheep (one year and older) while the remaining 21,000 were under one year.
Market lamb weight groups were estimated as follows: 7,500 were under 65 pounds; 3,500 were 65-84 pounds. Weight groups, 85-105 pounds and over 105 pounds, were withheld to avoid disclosing data for individual operations.
The 2019 lamb crop totaled 47,000 head, up 3,000 from 2018. The 2019 lambing rate was 127 per 100 ewes one year and older, compared with 129 in 2018.
Sheep deaths totaled 4,000 head, up 1,000 from last year. Lamb deaths totaled 7,500 head, up 1,500 from last year.
Sheep and lambs slaughtered on farm totaled 2,000 head, up 300 from last year.
Shorn wool production during 2019 was 255,000 pounds, down 20,000 from 2018. Sheep and lambs shorn totaled 42,000 head, down 1,000 from 2018. Weight per fleece was 6.1 pounds, down 0.3 from last year. The average price paid for wool sold in 2019 was $0.80 per pound, compared with $0.95 in 2018. The total value of wool produced in Kansas was 204,000 dollars in 2019.
All meat and other goat and kid inventory in Kansas on January 1, 2020, totaled 43,000 head, down 1,000 from last year. Milk goat inventory totaled 4,200 head, up 200 from last year.
