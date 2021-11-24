MANHATTAN — For the week ending Nov. 21, there were 6.7 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).
Topsoil moisture supplies rated 13 percent very short, 26 percent short, 59 percent adequate and 2 percent surplus.
Subsoil moisture supplies rated 14 percent very short, 26 percent short, 58 percent adequate and 2 percent surplus.
Field Crops Report
Winter wheat condition rated 3 percent very poor, 7 percent poor, 29 percent fair, 50 percent good and 11 percent excellent. Winter wheat emerged was 89 percent, near 91 percent last year and 90 percent for the five-year average.
Soybeans harvested was 92 percent, behind 97 percent last year and near 94 percent average.
Sorghum harvested was 91 percent, near 94 percent last year and 90 percent average.
Cotton condition rated 2 percent very poor, 6 percent poor, 38 percent fair, 50 percent good and 4 percent excellent. Cotton harvested was 47 percent, near 50 percent last year, and equal to average.
Sunflowers harvested was 93 percent, near 94 percent last year, but ahead of 88 percent average.
Pasture and Range Report
Pasture and range conditions rated 9 percent very poor, 17 percent poor, 38 percent fair, 35 percent good and 1 percent excellent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.