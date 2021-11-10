MANHATTAN — For the week ending Nov. 7, there were 5.3 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).
Topsoil moisture supplies rated 10 percent very short, 21 percent short, 65 percent adequate and 4 percent surplus.
Subsoil moisture supplies rated 11 percent very short, 26 percent short, 60 percent adequate and 3 percent surplus, according to the report.
Field Crops Report
Winter wheat condition rated 2 percent very poor, 5 percent poor, 31 percent fair, 51 percent good and 11 percent excellent.
Winter wheat planted was 95 percent, near 97 percent last year and 94 percent for the five-year average.
Emerged was 80 percent, near 83 percent last year and 79 percent average.
Corn harvested was 93 percent, equal to last year and near 91 percent average.
Soybeans harvested was 79 percent, behind 89 percent last year and near 82 percent average.
Sorghum harvested was 78 percent, behind 83 percent last year but ahead of 73 percent average.
Cotton condition rated 1 percent very poor, 6 percent poor, 43 percent fair, 47 percent good and 3 percent excellent.
Cotton harvested was 17 percent, behind 29 percent last year and near 21 percent average.
Sunflowers harvested was 82 percent, ahead of 77 percent last year and 67 percent average.
Pasture and Range Report
Pasture and range conditions rated 7 percent very poor, 17 percent poor, 39 percent fair, 36 percent good and 1 percent excellent, according to the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.