MANHATTAN — For the week ending Oct. 24, there were 6.3 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).
Topsoil moisture supplies rated 13 percent very short, 27 percent short, 56 percent adequate and 4 percent surplus.
Subsoil moisture supplies rated 12 percent very short, 32 percent short, 53 percent adequate and 3 percent surplus.
Field Crops Report
Winter wheat condition rated 2 percent very poor, 7 percent poor, 28 percent fair, 52 percent good and 11 percent excellent. Winter wheat planted was 84 percent, behind 91 percent last year but near 80 percent for the five-year average. Emerged was 59 percent, behind 69 percent last year, but near 58 percent average.
Corn harvested was 84 percent, equal to last year and ahead of 76 percent average.
Soybean condition rated 4 percent very poor, 10 percent poor, 31 percent fair, 48 percent good and 7 percent excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves was 95 percent, near 97 percent last year and 96 percent average. Harvested was 57 percent, behind 76 percent last year but near 54 percent average.
Sorghum condition rated 4 percent very poor, 9 percent poor, 29 percent fair, 49 percent good and 9 percent excellent. Sorghum mature was 93 percent, near 97 percent last year and equal to average. Harvested was 61 percent, near 62 percent last year but ahead of 43 percent average.
Cotton condition rated 1 percent very poor, 4 percent poor, 45 percent fair, 45 percent good and 5 percent excellent. Cotton bolls opening was 92 percent, near 91 percent last year and 89 percent average. Harvested was 5 percent, behind 10 percent last year and near 8 percent average.
Sunflowers harvested was 53 percent, near 56 percent last year but ahead of 37 percent average.
Pasture and Range Report
Pasture and range conditions rated 6 percent very poor, 20 percent poor, 39 percent fair, 33 percent good and 2 percent excellent.
