MANHATTAN — For the week ending Nov. 28, there were 6.9 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).
Topsoil moisture supplies rated 16 percent very short, 30 percent short, 53 percent adequate and 1 percent surplus.
Subsoil moisture supplies rated 16 percent very short, 27 percent short, 56 percent adequate and 1 percent surplus.
Field Crops Report
Winter wheat condition rated 3 percent very poor, 7 percent poor, 28 percent fair, 52 percent good and 10 percent excellent. Winter wheat emerged was 96 percent, near 95 percent last year and 93 percent for the five-year average.
Soybeans harvested was 96 percent, near 99 percent last year and 97 percent average.
Sorghum harvested was 95 percent, near 97 percent last year and 94 percent average.
Cotton harvested was 70 percent, ahead of 60 percent both last year and average.
Sunflowers harvested was 95 percent, near 98 percent last year and 93 percent average.
Pasture and Range Report
Pasture and range conditions rated 10 percent very poor, 16 percent poor, 36 percent fair, 38 percent good and 0 percent excellent, according to the NASS release.
